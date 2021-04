Ohtani went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 loss to Houston.

Ohtani singled and stole second base in the first inning. He later broke the 0-0 tie with his RBI double in the fifth. The 26-year-old star is slashing .294/.333/.632 with 11 extra-base hits and 14 RBI on the year.