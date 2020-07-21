Ohtani threw 72 pitches over five innings in an intrasquad game Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and four walks while striking out six, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

Ohtani's summer struggles with his command continued Sunday, but he was otherwise effective in his final tuneup before the regular season. According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Ohtani confirmed Sunday that he'll start the Angels' third game of the season, which will take place Sunday at Oakland.