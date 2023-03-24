Ohtani is set to start Opening Day against the Athletics on Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Although many of his fellow athletes that participated in the World Baseball Classic are taking time to ramp up their activities early in the season, Ohtani will toe the rubber in the season-opener fresh off of a WBC championship win with Japan. The uber-talented 28-year-old produced a impressive 2.33 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 219 strikeouts over 166 innings in 28 starts with the Angels last season.