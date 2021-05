Ohtani (elbow) will bat second and serve as the designated hitter Monday against the Rays despite being scratched from his scheduled turn on the mound.

Ohtani won't make his scheduled start after getting hit in his right (pitching) elbow Sunday against the Mariners, but the issue evidently doesn't bother him while he swings. Jose Quintana will replace him on the mound. It's unclear when Ohtani is next expected to take the hill.