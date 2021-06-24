Ohtani allowed one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out nine across six innings Wednesday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Ohtani dominated the Giants, with the only he surrendered coming on a solo home run by Mike Yastrzemski in the fifth frame. He also induced an impressive 21 swinging strikes on 105 total pitches to claim his fifth quality start in his last seven outings. Despite starting on the mound, Ohtani served as the team's designated hitter, though he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.