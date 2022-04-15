Ohtani (0-2) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five in 3.2 innings in a 10-5 loss Thursday in Texas.

Ohtani's biggest foe of the game was catcher Jonah Heim. Heim was involved in all six runs credited to Ohtani as he hit a grand slam in the second inning and tacked on a RBI single in the fourth, later scoring after Ohtani was removed from the game. The reigning American League Most Valuable Player now has one good and one very bad start on the season. At the plate, the 27-year-old went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a walk. His next start will likely be next Wednesday in Houston.