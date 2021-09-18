Ohtani threw a successful bullpen session Friday and will start on the mound for the Angels on Sunday against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

There was some concern that Ohtani wouldn't pitch again this season after he experienced arm soreness while playing catch Wednesday. However, manager Joe Maddon clarified that Ohtani did not suffer an injury, but instead that he was just dealing with fatigue. That said, his workload may be monitored carefully when he takes the mound Sunday.