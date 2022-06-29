Ohtani went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the White Sox.

Ohtani feasted on White Sox starter Johnny Cueto, posting a first-inning double and a solo shot in the third before drawing a walk in the fifth. This was the two-say star's third three-hit game in June, and he's swatted four homers in his last seven contests. Overall, the 27-year-old is slashing .268/.351/.511 with 17 long balls, 49 RBI, 46 runs scored, eight stolen bases and 15 doubles through 74 games. He's set to start on the mound in Wednesday's series finale against the Pale Hose, and he enters that game having allowed just one run in 21 innings across his last three turns through the rotation.