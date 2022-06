Ohtani went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, three runs and three RBI in a 6-3 win against the Mets on Saturday.

Ohtani reached base with a double, single and home run in each of his first three at-bats for his first three-hit game since May 9. In the process, the 27-year-old extended his hit streak to a modest eight games, though he's batting a standard .285 during 42 June at-bats. The two-way phenom is now slashing .255/.333/.476 with 13 home runs, 41 runs and 37 RBI in 60 games.