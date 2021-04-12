Ohtani threw a light, 10-pitch bullpen session Monday without a bandage on his blistered finger, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The blister scratched Ohtani from his scheduled Sunday start against the Blue Jays. He hasn't been ruled out from starting sometime later this week, and the bullpen session does represent some amount of progress, but he's likely to need a longer session before returning to game action. He's been able to hit despite the blister and remains the starting designated hitter Monday against the Royals.
