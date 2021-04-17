Ohtani threw about 30 pitches off the main mound at Angel Stadium on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani's pitch count crept up during Saturday's side session as he continues to recover from a blistered right middle finger. It's not yet clear when the right-hander will make his return to the mound in a game, but he'll serve as the designated hitter and bat second once again in Saturday's matchup against the Twins.