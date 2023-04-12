Ohtani (2-0) earned the win Tuesday with six strikeouts over seven scoreless innings against the Nationals, allowing one hit and five walks with six strikeouts. At the plate he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts.

The 28-year-old battled his command throughout the contest and threw 55 of 92 pitches for strikes, but CJ Abrams' fourth-inning double was the only hit against him. Ohtani has given up just one run in his first three turns through the rotation and has struck out 24 batters in 19 frames, though he's also issued 12 walks. According to Sam Blum of The Athletic, Ohtani will step out of the lineup for the first time this season Wednesday.