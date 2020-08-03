Ohtani experienced arm discomfort after Sunday's start and underwent an MRI, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Ohtani had another rough start Sunday against the Astros, allowing two runs on no hits and five walks while striking out three over 1.2 innings. He didn't factor into the decision in the team's loss in extra innings. The results of his MRI aren't yet known, and it's unclear whether he'll be forced to miss any time as a result.
