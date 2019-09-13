Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Undergoes successful surgery
Ohtani underwent successful surgery Friday to address a bipartite patella in his left knee, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The condition, in which a kneecap is composed of two separate bones rather than fusing together as normally occurs during early childhood, was identified in February. Ohtani elected to have surgery now rather than wait until the offseason because it was bothering him while throwing bullpen sessions as part of his rehab from Tommy John surgery, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. Ohtani is expected to resume mound work in about 10 weeks and should be able to reprise his role as a two-way player by the time spring training begins in 2020.
