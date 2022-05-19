Ohtani didn't factor into the decision during Wednesday's 6-5 loss to Texas, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Ohtani navigated Texas' lineup successfully with the exception of Jonah Heim, who accounted for both runs surrendered with RBI in the fourth and sixth innings. The 27-year-old has delivered quality starts in three straight turns and has now permitted two runs or fewer in six of his seven starts. Ohtani lines up to take the hill again next week against Toronto.