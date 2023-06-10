Ohtani allowed three runs on three hits and five walks while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Friday. He also went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double at the plate.

The five walks allowed matched a season high for Ohtani, who needed 97 pitches (53 strikes) to get through the five-inning start. He was at least able to help his own cause with a third-inning homer while coming up a triple shy of the cycle. Ohtani's given up three homers and eight runs over his last 11 innings, and he's gone four starts without a win. He's at a 3.43 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 102:34 K:BB through 76 innings this season. The two-way star is also slashing .282/.356/.563 with 17 homers, 44 RBI, nine stolen bases and 38 runs scored over 63 contests. His next pitching start is projected to be at Texas next week.