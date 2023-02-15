Ohtani will make his only Cactus League start of 2023 on March 1 against the Brewers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani will make only one start in Arizona over the spring because he'll be joining Team Japan for the World Baseball Classic. The Angels are committed to having the two-way star pitch more often in 2023, and it certainly makes sense after he posted a 2.33 ERA and 219:44 K:BB over his 166 innings on top of his offensive heroics. Even in leagues where Ohtani is treated as two different players, he should go off the board early at both positions.