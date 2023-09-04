Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, stated that surgery of some sort is "inevitable" for his client, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Balelo noted that the tear in Ohtani's elbow ligament is different from last time, and the part that was previously repaired remains intact, per Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times. Ohtani's medical team is still gathering information on the best strategy for surgery, and in the meantime, it appears he'll continue to hit for the Angels down the stretch of the 2023 campaign. Balelo finished his press conference by stating "Shohei is going to be in somebody's lineup next year, DH-ing when the bell rings," per Shaikin.