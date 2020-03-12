Ohtani will serve exclusively as a designated hitter early in the regular season and will pitch once a week when he returns to the rotation in mid-May, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The tentative pitching plan has Ohtani pitching on the same day each week, as he did during his rookie campaign when he took the mound exclusively on Sundays. Bollinger suggests that Wednesday could be Ohtani's target day this season to take advantage of numerous Thursday off-days in the Angels' schedule. Of course, that outlook may change depending on how the calendar is adjusted following Thursday's announcement of a delay to the start of the regular season.