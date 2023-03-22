Ohtani's next start start will come Friday in a minor-league game, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Ohtani will pitch in a game on the backfields in Arizona where the Angels will be able to contribute the environment. The two-way star is returning to spring camp after winning MVP for his work on the mound and with the bat in the World Baseball Classic that saw Japan take home it's third WBC title in five tries. Ohtani likely won't pitch in any more Cactus League games with the season just a week away, but he looks ready to roll for a a big 2023 campaign.