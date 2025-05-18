Anderson allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out four without walking a batter over five innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Saturday.

All four runs against Anderson came via homers, as Andy Pages tagged him for a three-run shot in the first inning and Enrique Hernandez added a solo homer in the fourth. While the four runs allowed were a season high, Anderson held his own versus a tough opponent, and he avoided issuing a walk for the second time in nine starts this season. He's been effective this year with a 3.04 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 43:17 K:BB across 50.1 innings. The southpaw's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Athletics.