Anderson allowed a run on two hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Anderson fell short of completing five innings for the third time in five starts in June. While this was arguably his best start of the month, he was pulled at 82 pitches (51 strikes), which shows there was a bit of inefficiency involved. The southpaw is now at a 4.41 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 70:33 K:BB through 85.2 innings over 16 starts. Anderson is projected to make his next start at Atlanta.