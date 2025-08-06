Anderson did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Rays, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out five.

Anderson was done in by the home-run ball again Wednesday -- all four of Tampa's runs off the left-hander came via the long ball, including two off the bat of Junior Caminero. Anderson's given up eight homers across 14.2 innings in his last three starts. Anderson, who remains without a win since April 18, sports a 4.63 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP and 97:47 K:BB through 23 starts (122.1 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a tough home matchup with the Dodgers in his next outing.