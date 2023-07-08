Anderson tossed 4.1 innings out of the bullpen Friday against the Dodgers, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Manager Phil Nevin announced earlier in the week that Anderson would be available out of the bullpen until the All-Star break with the team not needing his services as a starter. The southpaw threw more pitches (71) on Friday than starter Griffin Canning (56), and neither hurler was able to contain the Dodgers' offense. Given his workload in the contest, Anderson is unlikely to pitch again until after the Midsummer Classic.