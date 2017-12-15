Angels' Zack Cozart: Joins Angels
Cozart signed a three-year, $38 million contract with the Angels on Friday.
Cozart will look to follow up his All-Star campaign in 2017 with Los Angeles, as the Angels continue to make big splashes this winter. With Andrelton Simmons entrenched at the shortstop position, Cozart will move over to the hot corner and add to what should be a top-notch defensive infield. During the 2017 season with the Reds, Cozart hit .297/.385/.548 with 24 home runs and 63 RBI. Although it seems far-fetched to think the 32-year-old will be able to repeat his power numbers, he posted a career-best 0.79 BB/K, so there is some hope that a batting average in the .270-.280 range may be sustainable.
