Astros' Chas McCormick: Retreats to bench
McCormick isn't starting Wednesday against the Angels.
McCormick went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's loss to the Angels, but he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Jose Siri will start in center field and bat ninth.
