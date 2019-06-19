Astros' Collin McHugh: Set for two more rehab appearances
McHugh (elbow) will make at least two more minor-league rehab appearances, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
McHugh will make a pair of minor-league appearances Friday and Saturday; if he responds well to pitching on back-to-back days, the right-hander could be cleared to return from the injured list shortly thereafter. Once healthy, McHugh will likely resume his role as a multi-inning reliever.
More News
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Will make another rehab appearance•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Shifts rehab to Double-A•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Starts rehab Friday•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Begins rehab stint Friday•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Throws another bullpen session•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Throws bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....