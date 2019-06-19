Astros' Collin McHugh: Set for two more rehab appearances

McHugh (elbow) will make at least two more minor-league rehab appearances, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McHugh will make a pair of minor-league appearances Friday and Saturday; if he responds well to pitching on back-to-back days, the right-hander could be cleared to return from the injured list shortly thereafter. Once healthy, McHugh will likely resume his role as a multi-inning reliever.

