The Astros are expected to call up Hummel from Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Houston signed Hummel to a minor-league contract last Saturday after he was DFA'd by Baltimore on June 2. The veteran outfielder logged just one plate appearance with the Orioles this season but has played well since joining Sugar Land, posting a 1.041 OPS with two home runs, two triples and seven RBI over six games. It's not yet clear what the corresponding roster move will be for Hummel's expected call-up.