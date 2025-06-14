Houston selected Hummel's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Hummel is set for his second stint with the Astros -- he went 0-for-8 with the team over six games last year -- after being signed to a minor-league contract June 7. The outfielder logged one plate appearance with the Orioles earlier this season and has played in 16 contests between the Triple-A clubs of Baltimore and Houston. To make room for Hummel on the 40-man roster, the Astros transferred pitcher Spencer Arrighetti (thumb) to the 60-day IL. The club also placed outfielder Jacob Melton on the 10-day IL, optioned utility man Shay Whitcomb to the minors and selected the contract of infielder Luis Guillorme from Triple-A.