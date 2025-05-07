Wesneski (1-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three in four innings.

All the damage against Wesneski came in the opening frame and with two outs. Rhys Hoskins doubled in a pair of runs before Jake Bauers tacked on two more with a home run to center. Wesneski was able to navigate his way through three more innings before his day was finished at 80 pitches. Tuesday was the first time he's failed to reach five innings in an outing this season, and it was his first time since his debut he's issued multiple walks. With the Astros back down to their usual five-starter rotation, Wesneski is set to take the bump next week against the Royals.