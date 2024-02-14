Verlander said Wednesday that he's "a couple weeks behind" schedule after his right shoulder didn't bounce back as hoped during his offseason throwing program, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Verlander referred to his ongoing recovery as a "hiccup" rather than a setback and added that he's thrown three bullpen sessions as he ramps back up. Though Verlander seems confident the shoulder issue isn't a major concern, the veteran right-hander notably missed the first five weeks of last season with a shoulder problem that developed during spring training. The Astros haven't outlined a timeline for when Verlander might be ready to pitch in a Grapefruit League game.