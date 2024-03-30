Verlander (shoulder) will throw a live batting practice session Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
The plan for Monday's batting practice is for Verlander to throw for three innings and around 50 pitches. If that goes well, the veteran right-hander would begin his rehab assignment as he works his way back into the Astros' rotation.
