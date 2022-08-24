Verlander (16-3) did not give up a hit, walk or run in 6 innings of work to earn the win in a 4-2 victory over the Twins on Tuesday. He struck out 10.

Verlander continued his Cy Young caliber campaign with with six innings of no-hit baseball to move to a superb 16-3 record on the year. He retired 18 of the 19 batters he faced. The only batter to reach base was Nick Gordon on a strikeout-wild pitch in the second. Verlander will look to move into sole possession of the major-league lead in wins in his next expected start at Texas.