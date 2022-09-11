Verlander (calf) is hoping to return to from the 15-day injured list to make a start during next weekend's series with the Athletics, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Verlander won't be activated Tuesday when first eligible, but he threw his second bullpen session Sunday since landing on the injured list and felt fine afterward. He could throw again Tuesday or Wednesday -- either against hitters or in another bullpen session -- as one final test of his health before the Astros sign off on his return from IL. If Verlander is in fact activated at some point next weekend, he could face a limited pitch count in his return to the rotation.