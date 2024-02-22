Astros manager Joe Espada said Thursday that he's "encouraged" with Verlander's (shoulder) progress, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Verlander threw another bullpen session Wednesday and evidently bounced back well a day later. The 41-year-old is being slow-played this spring after having what he described as a "hiccup" with his right shoulder during his offseason throwing program. Verlander's readiness for Grapefruit League games and Opening Day remains unclear, but he's trending in the right direction.