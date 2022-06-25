Verlander (9-3) earned the win Friday after holding the Yankees to one run on four hits over seven innings. He had three strikeouts and one walk.

The veteran right-hander tied his season low with only three strikeouts, but he kept New York off the board besides a solo home run from Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth. Verlander now has only 11 strikeouts across his past three starts, though he still has two wins and a 2.55 ERA in those outings. He tentatively lines up for a rematch with the Yankees at home on Thursday.