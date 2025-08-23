McCullers came away with a no-decision in Friday's 10-7 win over the Orioles, giving up three runs on five hits and five walks in four innings. He struck out four.

Out since July 19 due to blister issues, McCullers had trouble finding the plate in his return, tossing 50 of 97 pitches for strikes and falling short of qualifying for a win in a game that the Astros never trailed in. The five free passes were a season high for the right-hander, but he's issued multiple walks in six straight big-league starts dating back to June 10, compiling a disastrous 9.38 ERA, 2.21 WHIP and 21:22 K:BB in 24 innings over that stretch. With Luis Garcia (elbow) closing in on his return, McCullers may find himself bumped from the rotation as soon as next week.