McCullers has won a spot in the Astros' rotation and will make his season debut March 30 against the Red Sox, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCullers logged eight innings during Grapefruit League playing, allowing three runs with a 5:4 K:BB. He's a poor bet to stay healthy and effective, but McCullers is owed $17.7 million in his final year under contract, so it's not a surprise the Astros will open with him in the rotation.