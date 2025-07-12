McCullers (2-4) took the loss after throwing three innings, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five, during Friday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers.

McCullers' struggles on the season continued as he failed to make it through five innings for the sixth time in 10 starts. He needed 83 pitches to get through three innings, an alarming level of inefficiency, The 31-year-old has a 6.48 ERA on the season, well off of the eighth-year pro's career 3.60 ERA. With 49 strikeouts in 41.2 innings this year, he's still striking out batters at a decent rate, but he must bring down his allowed walks (26) and home runs (nine) if he's to find his form again after the All-Star break.