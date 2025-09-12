The Astros placed McCullers on the 15-day injured list Friday due to right hand soreness, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCullers returned to Houston to be evaluated, and the Astros have recalled Colton Gordon from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move. McCullers threw two innings out of the bullpen in Thursday's loss to the Blue Jays and allowed one run on two hits and one walk with zero strikeouts. On the season, McCullers owns a 6.88 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 57:38 K:BB across 52.1 innings.