The Astros placed McCullers on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a blister on his right finger, retroactive to Sunday.

McCullers was lit up for four earned runs in just 2.2 innings during his last start Friday, and his move to the IL will ensure that his next outing doesn't come until at least early August. Nick Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to provide Houston with some extra bullpen depth, though it's currently unclear who will fill the open spot in the rotation.