Astros manager Joe Espada said Sunday that McCullers (finger) has resumed throwing off a mound and is scheduled for "another bullpen or two" before he starts facing live hitters, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCullers was placed on the injured list July 22 after developing a blister on his pitching hand and will wind up missing more than the minimum 15 days. Based on Espada's comments, McCullers could be ready to face hitters by next week, though it's unclear if the right-hander would be cleared to immediately return from the IL after that or if he would first have to go out on a minor-league rehab assignment. With a 6.90 ERA and 1.74 WHIP over 44.1 innings in his 11 starts with Houston this season, McCullers could be at risk of moving to the bullpen upon his activation, as the Astros could get starters Spencer Arrighetti (thumb), Christian Javier (elbow), Luis Garcia (elbow) and Brandon Walter (elbow) back from the IL before him or around the same time.