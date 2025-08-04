McCullers (finger) threw a four-inning simulated game July 30, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

While McCullers is already stretched out to four innings, Astros manager Joe Espada indicated Sunday that the righty will throw 1-to-2 more times off a mound and could require a rehab assignment before rejoining the rotation. That would suggest McCullers -- who is working his way back from a blister -- probably won't be back with the big club until at least mid-August.