Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that McCullers (hand) isn't expected to return from the 15-day injured list before the end of the regular season, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports. "There's a chance that this is the last that we've seen of him," Brown said. "Is it possible he could get back for the last couple games? There's probably an outside chance, but highly unlikely."

McCullers was placed on the IL on Friday due to right hand soreness, and while his injury doesn't appear to be considered serious, he looks like he'll need more than the minimum 15 days to move past the issue. Brown noted that McCullers' "name will come up" in discussions about the Astros' roster for a potential postseason run, but given how the 31-year-old righty performed as a reliever after losing his spot in the rotation in late August, it's difficult to envision Houston turning to him in the playoffs. McCullers was charged with five runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks over four innings across his three low-leverage relief appearances prior to landing on the IL.