Stassi appears ahead of Tim Federowicz in the battle for the Astros' third catcher job, for now, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch is calling it a "fierce battle" for the third catcher spot. Stassi is out of option, and the Astros seems happy with his improved athleticism and work with the starting staff in camp, but they are not guaranteeing him anything. Last year, Stassi was passed over for Juan Centeno when the Astros needed to call up a catcher, but Stassi hit .338/.430/.613 against lefties at Triple-A and would make for a logical replacement for Brian McCann behind the plate against southpaws, with Evan Gattis at DH.