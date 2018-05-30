Astros' Max Stassi: Becomes primary starter
Stassi will take on a bigger role after the Astros placed Brian McCann on the disabled list with soreness in his right knee, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. In the first game as Houston's primary catcher, he went 1-for-5 in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Yankees.
Manager A.J. Hinch confirmed that Stassi will take on the majority of the workload behind the plate with McCann unavailable. The 27-year-old catcher, who ranks fourth among rookies with an .879 OPS, has made himself into a better hitter and defender. "(He) has swung the bat probably better than we even expected, given that he's been predominantly a soft platoon/backup player or backup catcher," Hinch said. "It's hard to contribute consistently in that role so I've been very happy with that. His receiving has gotten so much better over the last year or two and we're seeing it impact pitchers, seeing it impact balls and strikes, and that's a tribute to the work he's put in." Tim Fedorowicz was called up from Triple-A Fresno to provide some insurance, but his lack of familiarity with the starters will limit his opportunities.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...