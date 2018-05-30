Stassi will take on a bigger role after the Astros placed Brian McCann on the disabled list with soreness in his right knee, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. In the first game as Houston's primary catcher, he went 1-for-5 in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Yankees.

Manager A.J. Hinch confirmed that Stassi will take on the majority of the workload behind the plate with McCann unavailable. The 27-year-old catcher, who ranks fourth among rookies with an .879 OPS, has made himself into a better hitter and defender. "(He) has swung the bat probably better than we even expected, given that he's been predominantly a soft platoon/backup player or backup catcher," Hinch said. "It's hard to contribute consistently in that role so I've been very happy with that. His receiving has gotten so much better over the last year or two and we're seeing it impact pitchers, seeing it impact balls and strikes, and that's a tribute to the work he's put in." Tim Fedorowicz was called up from Triple-A Fresno to provide some insurance, but his lack of familiarity with the starters will limit his opportunities.