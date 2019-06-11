Stassi (knee) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Stassi was moved to the 10-day injured list May 26 due to left knee soreness, and he was shut down for the next week and a half as a result. He's set to take a big step forward later in the week, though a timetable for his return remains murky.

