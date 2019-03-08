Astros' Max Stassi: Collects two hits
Stassi went 2-for-2 with an RBI in Thursday's game against the Marlins.
Stassi looked like a find during the first part of 2018 before his offense fell off over the second half. He'll be looking to sustain his bat over the entire season but will do so as a backup to Robinson Chirinos.
