Stassi went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Giants.

Stassi was one of three members of the Astros' lineup -- Tony Kemp and J.D. Davis the others -- to have faced San Francisco's rookie left-hander Andrew Suarez in Triple-A, so he had some knowledge going in. In three minor-league appearances against Suarez, Stassi had two home runs, so it's no surprise he contributed offensively. It's also no surprise because Stassi's mashed against left-handers this season. Tuesday's two-hit effort raised his season average against southpaws to .519 (14-for-27) with a 1.382 OPS.