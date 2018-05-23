Astros' Max Stassi: Continues hitting lefties
Stassi went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Giants.
Stassi was one of three members of the Astros' lineup -- Tony Kemp and J.D. Davis the others -- to have faced San Francisco's rookie left-hander Andrew Suarez in Triple-A, so he had some knowledge going in. In three minor-league appearances against Suarez, Stassi had two home runs, so it's no surprise he contributed offensively. It's also no surprise because Stassi's mashed against left-handers this season. Tuesday's two-hit effort raised his season average against southpaws to .519 (14-for-27) with a 1.382 OPS.
More News
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart