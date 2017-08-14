Stassi has his contract purchased from Triple-A Fresno on Monday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Brian McCann (knee) and Evan Gattis (concussion) both on the shelf, Stassi will get a shot with the big club. He's slashing .266/.383/.473 with 12 homers in 241 at-bats for Fresno this season. He'll serve as the backup for Juan Centeno until Gattis or McCann return, but he should see his share of chances before he is dropped from the roster again.